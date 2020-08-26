‘Salamat, For Life’: MOR 101.9 to hold farewell concert on August 28

MANILA — MOR 101.9, the now-shuttered FM station of ABS-CBN, is holding a farewell concert on Friday as it ceases operations due to the Duterte administration’s denial of a new franchise for the network.

Titled “Salamat, For Life,” the concert is scheduled at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of MOR Philippines.

The concert will gather MOR’s well-loved DJs, and will feature performances from the likes of Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valenciano, Erik Santos, Yeng Constantino, Moira dela Torre, and Arnel Pineda.

MOR 101.9, which has undergone numerous transformations since it reopened after the Marcos regime in 1986, has not been heard on air since the May cease and desist order against ABS-CBN’s free-TV and radio broadcast.

The subsequent franchise denial of Duterte allies in Congress in July sealed the fate of MOR 101.9, as well as ABS-CBN Channel 2, leading to the wide-scale retrenchment of thousands of workers, including entire units.