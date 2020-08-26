Paolo Santos denies part in concert for Duterte; Larry Gadon, Sal Panelo join lineup

Paolo Santos out, Larry Gadon in: ‘Singing for the President’ has released a new lineup of performers which also includes music veterans Freddie Aguilar and Imelda Papin. File/ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Moonlight Over Paris” hitmaker Paolo Santos is distancing himself from an online concert organized to entertain a “very tired” President Rodrigo Duterte, after being announced as among the artists lined up for the August 30 event.

Santos addressed his supposed involvement through a Facebook post on Tuesday “to avoid any confusion and to clarify to my friends and family concerned.”

Santos said it has “come to my attention” that he was listed as a performer in the concert, which organizer Jimmy Bondoc said aims to “serve” the President through entertainment.

Bondoc announced the initial lineup over the weekend, through a Facebook video which now appears to have been deleted.

“I’d like to make it clear here that I am not participating in it and have nothing to do with it,” Santos wrote on his official Facebook fan page.

“I thank those who called my attention to it and showed concern. You can catch news of my future performances and schedule on this page. Thanks everyone and stay safe!”

Aside from Santos, “The Voice of the Philippines” alumnus Thor Dulay has also been removed from the updated list of performers, after being mentioned in the original lineup.

Organizer NDM Studios, meanwhile, added names to the list which it tagged as “Volunteer Artists for Duterte.”

Notably, “Anak” singer Freddie Aguilar, defeated senatorial candidate Larry Gadon, and presidential chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo are due to perform. Former actress Tina Paner, singer Imelda Papin, and IBC-13 president and CEO Kat de Castro are also additions to the lineup.

Titled “Singing for the President,” the concert aims to bring relief to Duterte amid the coronavirus crisis, Bondoc previously said.

“To be honest, you look very tired. Kami po ay nasasaktan para sa inyo, so we want to sing for you, just like the good old days,” he said in the announcement, addressing Duterte.

“I think kahit paano, we can serve him, and serve the country in our small way through music, and to bring peace and love again to social media.”