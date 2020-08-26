Here's what Luis Manzano misses most about hosting

MANILA -- For actor-television host Luis Manzano, what he misses most about hosting is the interaction with co-artists and guests.

"Nakikita ko ngayon from some shows, naka-face shield pa. Pero sa akin the most special thing para sa akin is talking to someone, learning from someone. 'Yung tumatawa kayo ng harapan, 'yun ang nami-miss ko," Manzano said in the online show "We Rise Together" on Wednesday.

"Para sa akin that's where the magic of hosting comes in -- 'yung conversation. So I miss having those, conversations, punch lines, lahat," he added.

In the show, Manzano also recalled how his career as a host started when he became a VJ for MYX.

"Iba ang training namin sa MYX dati. This was the age na wala pang telepromters. That's why I really value the training na ibinigay sa amin ng MYX. After MXY ang next show ko was 'ASAP.' My main show for ABS-CBN was 'ASAP.' From there nagtuloy-tuloy na, nag-'SCQ' na. Pinakauna kong game show I believe was 'Panahon Ko Ito' kasama ko si Billy Crawford.

"Pero I will forever credit MYX. Sila ang unang-unang nagtiwala sa akin as a speaker, as a VJ, as a host," said Manzano who recently hosted the just concluded second season of "The Voice Teens."