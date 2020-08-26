Here's how Filipino fans can watch Ellie Goulding's upcoming online concert

MANILA – Ellie Goulding’s Filipino fans will now have the chance to watch her upcoming “The Brightest Blue Experience” virtual concert which will happen live on August 27 from London’s iconic Victoria & Albert Museum.

In partnership with LIVENow, Smart Communications will bring the one-off exclusive event through a pay-per-view service.

The English singer-songwriter is expected to perform tracks from her new album, as well as other fan favorites.

Just like in live events, Goulding will be accompanied by a special ensemble of musicians and a very special guest.

For her Filipino fans, all they have to do is sign up at https://www.live-now.com, select Pay Your Phone, then choose Smart as mode of payment. This is available for postpaid and prepaid Smart subscribers.