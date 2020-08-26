‘Eddie Garcia bill’ gets House committee approval

MANILA — A bill seeking to protect entertainment industry workers following the death of screen veteran Eddie Garcia has been approved at the committee level in the House of Representatives.

The Actors Occupational Safety and Health Standard Bill, or the “Eddie Garcia Law,” passed the labor and employment panel on Wednesday, according to Film Development Council of the Philippines chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra.

Under the House Bill 191, safety and medical personnel should be deployed in all workplaces and areas during working hours. It also provides for mandatory personnel and production insurance coverage.

In the event of an accident on set, the corporation or producer shall pay for the full hospital bill of its employee and for the worker's loss of livelihood until he or she is able to work again.

The measure also sets standard working hours, between 8 to 12 hours, for different age brackets.

The bill is co-authored by 1-PACMAN party-list Rep. Michael Romero, Garcia’s stepson.

The 90-year-old Garcia died after he tripped and fell on the set of a GMA Network series in June 2019.

