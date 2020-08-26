Chickoy Pura and the story of The Jerks’ anthem 'Rage'

Chickoy Pura

MANILA -- Where does folk music intertwine with punk rock? The twain meet at the intersection of social commentary and mainstream excess making for an explosive concoction.

And Alfredo “Chickoy” Pura Jr. finds himself smack dab in the middle.

As a folk musician, Pura channeled his inner Bob Dylan and Neil Young.

As front man for The Jerks including the constant ebbs and flows with different line-ups, they morphed from their New Wave and punk roots to a raunchier sound more akin to The Rolling Stones.

The Jerks were never conventional. They submitted their first songs “Romantic Kill” and “Big Deal” on cassette and were played on DZRJ’s “Pinoy Rock and Rhythm” show that was hosted by DJ Howlin’ Dave in 1981. Those songs, now considered classics, have never been given the vinyl or cassette treatment.

Instead, their debut album was actually a live recording that was released in 1994. Three years later, they followed that up with a proper self-titled studio debut that featured classics such as “Haligi sa Maynila,” “Sayaw sa Bubog,” “Reklamo ng Reklamo,” and “Rage.”

Last August 9, “Rage” was elevated from classic into anthemic.

A music video -- spearheaded by Mrk Estandarte of Pasada, Pol Torrente of Plagpul, and Monet Pura, Chickoy’s wife -- featured 35 musicians from the alternative scene performing “Rage” as a form of protest to recent controversial events that have rocked this country.

Could The Jerks’ anti-fascist song now replace “Bayan Ko” as the new protest anthem? More so now that the singer of that latter song has crossed over to the establishment’s side?

Chickoy Pura laughs. He isn’t concerned about plaudits or iconic status. He is more concerned about what has happened to the world we inhabit.

“As an individual, you have to draw the line when you face this specter of fear,” emphasized Pura. “A lot of what has been going on is insensitive and cruel. We are in the middle of a pandemic and kung ano-ano pa ang ginagawang panggigipit sa tao.”

Then as in now, the song’s lyrics remain poignant if not prophetic.

“And the names and faces of the tyrants change.

But poverty, pain, and murder remains.

And the voices of truth are locked up in chains.

Darkness remains, freedom in flames.”

When Pura wrote “Rage,” he wanted to paint a picture of poverty in Manila. In doing so, he quoted the late Welsh poet Dylan Thomas’s famous verse, “But I’ll go not gently into the night. Rage against the dying of the light.”

But the germ of the idea for the song came from a painting his sister-in-law gave him.

“I was given this painting made by a political detainee,” recounted Pura. “It depicted a dove flying away into the darkness and it quoted Dylan Thomas. I had to look up the poet and the poem and found both powerful. It gave meaning to the song. And yet, in hindsight, I wish I asked for the name of the detainee.”

“Folk and punk rock music are about social issues and I decided to write about the social injustice and human rights violations in the country,” he added. “As for Dylan Thomas’ poem… it was waiting for someone to write it.”

And the song and its music video is every bit as ferocious as the title implies with Pura’s pained voice spitting out every word with exasperation and anger. In between the words and verse, then-bandmate Nitoy Adriano’s discordant guitar licks added an element of danger.

As for the jam remake? It’s equal parts passionate, powerful, a powder keg of emotions let loose.

And the video was a bold statement. It outed every musician who feels the same way about what is going on.

“Well, there are expected trolls,” laughed Pura with a hint of sarcasm.

This isn’t Pura’s first bit of commentary about these times. In October 2017, he recorded a new song “Sa Madilim na Sulok ng Kasaysayan” along with drummer Ray Marasigan and bassist Buddy Zabala who both appeared on the Rage PH video. The song had this Bo Diddley vibe yet with the trademark Pura grit.

“As a songwriter, I have always addressed the world in which we live in. 'Yung sinusulat ko, kung magmulat ang mata ng tao at makakabuti para sa lahat, then I have done my job.”

For Pura, he can’t wait for this crazy world to go back to its usual axis. He misses the exhilaration of live shows, performing for audiences, and interacting with fellow musicians and fans. “Music for me is, was, and will always be a form of expression. But I also want it to be a vehicle to provide for my family.”

For someone who carried the flag for Original Pilipino Music, and bravely planted into onto Manila’s mean streets, Pura isn’t done. “I have more songs in me,” he proclaimed.

At the intersection where folk and punk rock meet, you’ll still find Chickoy Pura, guitar in one hand, and still raging against the dying of the light.