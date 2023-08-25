Lola Amour performs 'Raining in Manila' on 'Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM rock band Lola Amour opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Friday with their trending single "Raining in Manila."

The band also announced the upcoming stops for their "Raining in Manila" tour, which kicked off last August 12 at Open Air Auditorium of Rizal Park in Manila.

The band will be performing in Baguio, Cebu, Muntinlupa, Marikina, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and La Union.

After singing their viral song, the band gamely performed the trending dance craze "Mini Ms. U."

Memes for the band's single "Raining In Manila" went viral because of the non-stop rains in Metro Manila last month. "Raining In Manila" was released only June.

Lola Amour is also behind the hit "Fallen."