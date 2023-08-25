JM de Guzman ends 'The Iron Heart' journey as Bro. Joseph

Actor JM de Guzman has ended his journey as Bro. Joseph in the latest episode of "The Iron Heart" on August 25, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Actor JM de Guzman ended his journey as Bro. Joseph in the latest episode of "The Iron Heart" on Friday.

It was too late for Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) as he found Bro. Joseph near a bus severely wounded.

Before he died, Bro. Joseph told the protagonist how he regretted his mistakes.

De Guzman entered the new season of the action series as Apollo took on a new route as the leader of Tatsulok.

The actor shared how he watched religious leaders and practiced how they exude their charisma when they preach.

"May mga ni-research ako na religious leaders pero 'di ko na lang sasabihin kung sino sila - the way they talk, the way they move, 'yung pagiging charismatic nila," de Guzman said.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

