‘Dirty Linen’ poster. Photo from Prime Video.

MANILA — After its conclusion on television, the revenge drama series "Dirty Linen" will be streaming on a new platform starting next month.

During its finale episode on Friday, it was revealed that Prime Video will be airing a 12-episode cut of the series beginning September 7 and will be available on 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“There’s always room for revenge. You can now relive all the heart-stopping and shocking moments in a story that all of us will never forget,” Prime Video said in a tweet.

“The 12-episode Prime Video exclusive cut of #DirtyLinen is coming to you this September 7 only on Prime Video!”

“Dirty Linen” originally ran for eight months starting January on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5. It could also be streamed on iWantTFC and TFC.

Led by Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin the show also stars Tessie Tomas, Joel Torre, Epy Quizon, Janice de Belen, and John Arcilla.

Cast members also include JC Santos, Christian Bables, Aubrey Miles, CJ Navato, Xyriel Manabat, Raven Rigor, Ana Abad Santos, Susan Africa, Nanding Josef, Soliman Cruz, Rubi Rubi, and Jennica Garcia.

