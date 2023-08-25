MANILA – As the revenge drama “Dirty Linen” reaches its finale on Friday, the cast members of the highly-watched ABS-CBN series are headed to the United States to visit their Filipino fans there.

The lead stars of “Dirty Linen” led by Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo flew to the U.S. Thursday night for a concert tour.

The love team of Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin were also part of the tour, along with veterans John Arcilla and Tessie Tomas.

“G Kapamilya Presents Dirty Linen” will have a show on August 26, Saturday, at the Memorial Stadium in Sacramento, California, and on August 27, Sunday, at the Arena Theater in Houston, Texas.

Gutierrez and Marudo are also part of the 20th anniversary concert tour of Kapamilya singer Jed Madela.

In the penultimate episode of "Dirty Linen," Joel Torre's character Olan was shot dead by Carlos (Arcilla), reducing the members of #TeamResbak to three — Alexa (Gutierrez), Lala (Jennica Garcia), and Max (Christian Bables).

Meanwhile, Carlos failed to capture Chiara (Diaz), who got help from Nico (Fedelin) and Max. Leona (Janice de Belen), on the other hand, is planning an escape route with Olga (Andrea del Rosario).

“Dirty Linen,” which will conclude on August 25, on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: