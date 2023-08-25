Carlo Aquino, Kylie Verzosa team up for new movie

MANILA – Carlo Aquino and Kylie Verzosa are on a roll in their showbiz careers as they scored another project.

Verzosa teased on Instagram her upcoming film "Elevator" with the Kapamilya actor.

The movie will be produced by Rein Entertainment, the same outfit that made the acclaimed “Nananahimik ang Gabi” and “Bagman.” It will be directed by Philip King.

Aquino's movie with his girlfriend Charlie Dizon “Third World Romance” opened in theaters just last week.

Directed by Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, the Black Sheep film marks the first time the two are paired onscreen.

Meanwhile, his movie with Eisel Serrano “Love You Long Time” recently topped the streaming platform Netflix.

“Love You Long Time” was one of the official entries in the 2023 summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) last April.

Verzosa, on the other hand, is also busy on her movie with Matteo Guidicelli “Penduko,” which is an official entry in the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) in December.

Verzosa recently gave netizens a glimpse of her look in the film as she sizzled in her Pedro Penduko costume.

