What Michelle Madrigal’s ex-husband said on her new boyfriend

Photos from Michelle Madrigal and Troy Woolfolk's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Several months after her divorce, Michelle Madrigal introduced her new boyfriend to the public – and it caught the attention of her former husband Troy Woolfolk.

Woolfolk appeared to be supportive of his ex-wife’s new love interest, leaving a comment on the actress’ Instagram post.

“Cute couple,” he commented in the said post.

Madrigal, who is based in the US, earlier shared a photo of her in a sweet moment with a man at the beach, writing only, “Him,” with a smiley.

The photo was taken in Canyon Lake, Texas, according to Madrigal’s tagged location. She did not indicate the identity of the man.

Madrigal’s move to introduce her new flame came a year after she and her ex-husband announced parting ways and having started the process of divorce.

In April this year, Madrigal said their marriage was “at the end of divorce,” and that she was welcoming the “new chapter” of her life.

Madrigal and Woolfolk got married in April 2019, and have a daughter, 4-year-old Anika.

