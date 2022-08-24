AJ Raval (middle) is joined by her father Jeric Raval (second from left) and her brothers JK, AJ, Ace, and Gabe. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Controversial actress AJ Raval and her father, veteran actor Jeric Raval, finally laid to rest speculation about her pregnancy.

“Definitely, hindi!” Raval told ABS-CBN News on Wednesday at the screening of AJ’s latest movie “Sitio Diablo” in Quezon City.

“Magkasama kami sa bahay kaya alam ko,” said Raval who attended the event to lend moral support to his daughter. “Iisa ang tinitirhan namin sa Quezon City at kung umuuwi kami sa Pampanga, isa lang bahay namin.”

The issue had been swirling in showbiz and media circles for several months now, with some tagging actor Aljur Abrenica, who has been romantically linked to AJ.

AJ told ABS-CBN News she did not see any need to clarify the issue.

“Bahala na sila kung ano ang paniniwalaan nila, kasi the more you explain or defend yourself lalo ka nilang aatakihin,” she said, citing her sexy form and aura at the event as the best proof that she is not pregnant.

In a rare moment, AJ’s brothers JK, Ace, and Gabe Raval also showed a united family front with the actress and the Raval patriarch. They are among Jeric’s officially acknowledged 18 kids. “Hindi na po naman iniintindi ‘yan,” Ace said, with his brothers agreeing.

Jeric said he has also advised his daughter to be more circumspect in her love life. “Sayang naman kung maaga siyang mag-aasawa at the peak of her career,” he said. “Alam ko at 21 alam na ni AJ ginagawa niya pero andito lang kaming mga magulang para gabayan siya.”

The Raval patriarch also quipped that he has no ill will with gossipmongers. “Maraming salamat sa mga Marites dahil napapansin nila anak ko. Importante din sila, kung wala nang mga Marites, mag-isip isip ka na!”