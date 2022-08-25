MANILA -- Recording artist Samantha "Sam" Cruz shared that she and her siblings are building a new relationship with their father, screen veteran Cesar Montano.

In an exclusive interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Sam talked about her recent reunion with her father and her younger siblings.

"Just recently, this year, it's such a blessing since we've all started becoming very, very close. Just this year din po I got to meet my other siblings with dad's new partner Tita Kath (Angeles), she's very nice. And it's just amazing how we've all gotten closer together. And God has given us another chance to you know build a new, another relationship with our dad," Sam said.

Asked of what she learned from her relationship with her dad, Sam said: "That second chances should always be given and that people can change and you just need to bring the goodness out of them and there's really goodness in each and everyone of us. That's what I've learned."

In the interview, Sam, who turned 18 on August 24, also shared that her father will be part of her birthday party.

"It's crazy kasi he's actually going to be in my debut. And that is going to be the first time my mom and dad will see each other din. And, it's just so great that everyone is so civil, that everyone is getting along," said Sam, the second daughter of actress Sunshine Cruz with Montano.



In her most recent Instagram post, Sam shared photos of her on a yacht. She also uploaded a snap of herself with her father.

