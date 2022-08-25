Handout photo.

MANILA — A remastered version of the Oscar-winning film "Avatar" is set to be shown in Philippine theaters next month.

In an announcement, Disney announced that James Cameron's epic adventure film will be returning to the cinemas on September 21.

A new trailer and poster were also released.

Written and directed by Cameron, “Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver.

The film was produced by Cameron and Jon Landau and nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

The film won three Oscars for cinematography, production design and visual effects.

Cameron earlier said his long-delayed sequel to "Avatar," the highest-earning movie of all time, would "push the limits of what cinema can do," as Disney and Universal presented first looks at their upcoming movies in Las Vegas.

—with a report from Agence France-Presse

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: