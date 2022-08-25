Pops Fernandez opens up about Zia Quizon's wedding

MANILA -- Pops Fernandez was among the first ones who got sad when she found out it was all over between her son, Robin Nievera, and his fellow showbiz royalty, Zia Quizon, daughter of ace comedian Dolphy and Divine Diva, Zsa Zsa Padilla.

At the recent media conference of “Four Kings and a Queen,” Fernandez’s concert with The Hitmakers – Hajji Alejandro, Rey Valera, Nonoy Zuñiga and Marco Sison – the Concert Queen admitted her feelings, especially after Quizon tied the knot in Serbia last July.

“I got sad when I learned hindi na sila ni Robin,” Fernandez told ABS-CBN News. “But of course, they both have their own reasons and I respected that. I also know na magkaibigan pa rin sila.”

Nievera and Quizon got romantically involved in 2016 after getting constantly teased while working together in “ASAP Natin ‘To,” the ABS-CBN Sunday noontime show where they were both regular performers.

Both their parents approved of their relationship and were hoping they would end with each other. At one time, Nievera’s dad, Martin, even said Quizon is “the right one” for his son.

However, fate had a different plan for the couple. In early 2020, Nievera and Quizon were rumored to have parted ways and Nievera left for the US. Their parents kept mum about the real score between the couple.

Fernandez disclosed Nievera and Quizon have remained friends after their split. ‘”Yun naman ang maganda,” maintained Fernandez. “Kung ano man ang naging resulta, naging magkaibigan pa rin sila. Matalik na magkaibigan. Wala silang naging problem.”

Quizon got married to a Serbian, Alexsa, last July. Padilla even flew to the Balkan country to attend the wedding of her daughter.

“I’m very, very happy for Zia,” Fernandez granted. “I think Robin is still very much in touch with her. They’ve remained friends. Congratulations, Zia and best wishes.”

Meanwhile, Fernandez is the line producer of the Manila leg of “Four Kings and a Queen,” which successfully toured the US in June and July. Some dates in the US tour, however, got postponed, if not cancelled, after Alejandro and Zuñiga got affected with COVID-19.

On August 26 and 27, The Hitmakers and Fernandez will perform at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila.

