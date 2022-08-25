Nicki Minaj tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Super Freaky Girl'

Photo from Nicki Minaj's Instagram account.

Trinidadian rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj has reached a new milestone with her new song "Super Freaky Girl" topping the Billboard Hot 100.

This is her first song as a solo artist to peak at number 1 after her 2020 reign with “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and feature with Doja Cat on “Say So.”

“Super Freaky Girl” is also Minaj’s 21st Hot 100 top 10, and her second this year, after “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby, which debuted and peaked at number 2.

It is also the third song that topped the charts after Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

“Super Freaky Girl” earned 21.1 million streams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 89,000 downloads sold in its first week, according to Luminate.

After the news came out, Minaj thanked her fans for the support and said: "You did it."

"Super Freaky Girl" is the fifth song Minaj has released since her comeback announcement this year. She earlier released "We Go Up" with American rapper Fivio Foreign, and "Blick Blick" with Coi Leray.

She has been on a roll as she released another song with American rapper Lil Baby titled "Bussin" last February. She sealed her comeback with another No. 1 on the US iTunes charts with the earlier released track “Do We Have A Problem?”

Minaj rose to fame in 2010 with her debut album “Pink Friday” with the hit single “Super Bass.” She is also known for her songs “Roman Holiday,” “Anaconda,” “Pound The Alarm,” and “Moment 4 Life.”

