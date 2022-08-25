Photo from Netflix's Twitter account.

Superhero series "Umbrella Academy" is set to end after the renewal of its fourth season, online streaming platform Netflix confirmed Thursday.

"The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season!" Netflix said in a tweet.

"Umbrella Academy" revolves around Sir Reginald Hargreeves and his seven adopted children with superpowers. They came to life after women became pregnant without being touched by their partners.

The third season of the series concluded with all the children of Hargreeves (Colm Feore) apparently dead while he lives in the comforts of his building.

Viktor (Elliot Page) was left hanging when Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and Five (Aidan Gallagher) decided to quit on their journey.

Meanwhile, Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) has apparently reunited with her family as promised by her father while the alter-ego of Ben (Justin Min) was seen on a train in South Korea.

