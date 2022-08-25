Watch more News on iWantTFC

Through the new series ‘Mo,’ Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer tells the story of an immigrant American who’s just trying to make a life for himself in the place where he grew up in.

His character is based on his experiences growing up in Texas as a Palestinian refugee. The comedian also co-created and co-produced the series.

He hopes that through shows like ‘Mo,’ Arab and Muslim representation in media will become better. Popular movies and TV shows have portrayed them many times in stereotypical and unflattering light.

“As a whole, it hasn't been very good, and that’s a very generous way to put it. I think they could do a lot, lot better, and I think the way that you do that is by putting a family like the Palestinian family in my show forward,” Amer said.

“It helps bridge an understanding and create such a level of empathy and a face to refugees, asylees, people who deal with this kind of struggle on day to day. And immigrants, you see how difficult that struggle is, yes, but also sympathizing and understanding that. Even if you’re not immigrants or asylees, if you're an American citizen and you're struggling in America, trying to make ends meet and take care of your family, you can relate to these characters as well in this world.”

Amer added that because there was a lack of representation onscreen for people who have the same family and religious background as he does, he took creative inspirations elsewhere when he was young.

“I didn’t have any examples on American television but I certainly had examples in Arab television that I looked up to and I admired even from a young age of 5-, 6-years-old. Some of that music is in my show from those old folk shows from Syria and Palestine.”

He further said, “I was always inspired, and being in the industry at such a young age, it was like, ‘Hey, they’re not ready for this. And when they are, it will be timely and timeless.’ It was constantly, ‘Whenever they’re ready for it, I’ll be ready.’ And that’s something that I hear from my mentors that there’s not a wasted thing that you write. Think about it as like your savings account. You don’t know you’re gonna withdraw from it. And that’s what happened.”

‘Mo’ is also a love story. Teresa Ruiz plays Mo’s love interest, a strong and independent woman who also struggles as a Mexican-American trying to run her own business and dealing with their character’s religious differences and their family’s culture clashes.

“It's very real in that sense, in that people will see it and will relate and won’t feel alone. And hopefully, as you see your show being portrayed, you also don’t feel like as an individual problem or an individual bump that you're facing, but it is a community thing, and we can get out of it together,” Ruiz said.

The cast recently held a special event in Houston where ‘Mo’ is set. The creative decision to showcase locations where Amer grew up was something that the comedian felt was important in telling his story authentically.

The series also stars Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba, and Tobe Nwigwe. It is co-created and co-executive produced by actor-comedian Ramy Youssef.

All episodes of ‘Mo’ can be seen on Netflix starting August 24.