Having recently wrapped work on “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” Sharon Cuneta finally got to spend time with her family abroad, specifically to celebrate the birthday of her husband, former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The actress shared glimpses of her family vacation in South Korea through Instagram on Wednesday, greeting Pangilinan on his birthday.

Pangilinan turned 59 on August 24.

Cuneta, 56, has so far posted photos of their family including their three children — Kakie, Miel, and Miguel — having meals at restaurants.

The hitmaker, an avid fan of K-pop and K-drama, visited a chicken restaurant she got acquainted with through “My Love from the Star” actress Jun Ji-hyun.

“Happy Korean Fried Chicken Birthday lunch, my neighbor Kiko! Happy to be spending your 59th with you in Korea. We [love] you. God bless you always!” Cuneta wrote.

In a subsequent post where she she shared a clip of a samgyupsal meal, Cuneta called South Korea her “happy place.”

The actress-singer had been juggling major projects in recent months, notably her starring role in the just-concluded “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and her “Iconic” concert tour in the US with Regine Velasquez.

