MANILA – Actress Dimples Romana is a proud mother as she marked her daughter Callie’s milestone with a heartfelt message on social media.

Romana took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter for flying an aircraft solo in Australia.

“To say I’m a proud momma is a total understatement for today’s family milestone as our dear student pilot Christiana Amanda Lauren Romana-Ahmee just flew the plane ON HER OWN for the first time today,” she said in the caption.

The veteran actress also called Callie a rockstar, noting how family-oriented and hard worker she is as a person.

“Thank God for children who value family, hard work, dreams and taking lots and lots of leaps of faith! Sometimes I wonder what dad and I ever do right to deserve such a gem like you,” Romana added.

Romana then challenged her too to inspire more young women to reach for their dreams.

“Keep inspiring the youth and young women like you to never stop pursuing their dreams and staying true to who they are, no matter what!!! True queen my baby girl!!!” she said.

Last month, Romana flew to Australia to personally attend the first flying session of Callie, who is taking up Aviation Management.

The Kapamilya star gave birth in June for her third child, Elio. Romana and her husband, Ahmee, have another child, Alonzo, who is 7.

