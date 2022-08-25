KC Concepcion took to social media to share her birthday message for her stepfather, former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who turned 59 on August 24.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, Concepcion greeted Pangilinan on his special day as she uploaded a throwback photo of their family.

"We love and appreciate you for educating us, guiding and disciplining us -- and for all the ways you’ve kept the family together, through all of life’s twists and turns," Concepcion wrote.

"Enjoy Korea and may your birthday cake be as great as your daily dose of samgyupsal," she added.

Concepcion's mom Sharon Cuneta has been sharing photos of their family vacation in South Korea.

Cuneta, 56, has so far posted photos of their family including their three children — Kakie, Miel, and Miguel — having meals at restaurants.

Concepcion is the daughter of Cuneta with her former husband, actor Gabby Concepcion.

