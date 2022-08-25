Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano find out their baby’s gender at a "reveal" party. Screenshot

MANILA — Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano revealed their first baby’s gender at a party that gathered their friends and family, including the actor-host’s mother, film icon Vilma Santos, who was elated with the news.

Mendiola shared a glimpse of the the “gender reveal” party through her vlog released on Thursday.

Popping together a balloon that contained confetti — colored blue to indicate a boy, and pink to mean a girl — Mendiola and Manzano saw the latter.

Mendiola joked that Manzano “won,” as he has always been “Team Girl.”

“Ang bahay namin, hindi ko lalagyan ng pinto, puro pader lang para walang makadalaw, walang makapasok,” Manzano said, in jest, pertaining to prospect of his daughter entertaining suitors in the future.

“Maaarawan siya nang 62 years old!” he quipped, when asked by Mendiola when he would allow their child out of their home.

Turning serious, Mendiola said, “Super happy namin and siyempre I’m sure si Momskie, sobrang saya niya kasi girl talaga ‘yung gusto niya.”

She was referring to Santos, who was seen cheering upon finding out that she will be a first-time grandmother to a girl. Santos has two sons — Luis with her former partner Edu Manzano, and Ryan with her husband Ralph Recto.

“Sa mga mommies, sa mga pregnant women, it’s not about the gender,” Mendiola added. “Basta healthy ang baby, super thankful kami. We have a healthy baby daughter!”

