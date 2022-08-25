MANILA – Ivana Alawi set social media ablaze after she shared a new voluptuous photo of her on Instagram.

In the picture, Alawi shows off her physique as she is clad in a mesh outfit with nothing but nude underwear beneath.

“Behaved for way too long,” she captioned her post.

It appears that the picture is a part of a photo shoot for one of her endorsement deals although she did not give any details about it.

As of writing, Alawi’s post already has more than 170,000 “likes” and over 700 comments, with most of her followers saying they are in awe of her figure.

Currently, Alawi stars in the ABS-CBN series “A Family Affair” which also stars Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby and Jake Ejercito.

Recently, the actress and social media influencer made news after giving away 8,000 food packs with cash gifts totaling to P1.2 million as her way of thanking her supporters for their continued support to her vlog.

This after she hit 15 million YouTube subscribers last February.

