MANILA -- Actress Heaven Peralejo turned to social media to inspire others who are struggling with acne.

On Instagram, the actress admitted she battled acne for years and that she feared being judged by others because of her work as an actress.

"Just a daily reminder that having acne is nothing to be ashamed of! I’ve struggled battling with acne for so many years. I had a hard time accepting my skin because it just got worse to the point that it also affects my body weight. I was so scared to be judged especially in the industry I’m part of," Peralejo wrote.

"And then I realized that the problem is with those people who criticize you for being human. I am aware of my flaws and I embrace them," she said.

In her post, Peralejo also shared her advice to those who are also experiencing the same problem.

"Never let anyone make you feel bad about yourself because of normal things! Love yourself and take care of yourself. PS Everybody gets breakouts whether small or big and it’s just so unreasonable to make someone feel bad about something they’re already insecure about," Peralejo said.

"These are just some few pics I have in which my acne scars are somewhat visible. Believe me, I’ve experienced worse but I never had the confidence to accept it not until now. I don’t even know why I have to explain myself but it’s just so ridiculous that even the size of my acne is being bashed by some," the actress added.

Peralejo, 22, is currently seen in ABS-CBN's primetime drama "A Family Affair."



Last December, Peralejo finally finished her business management degree from Southville International School affiliated with Foreign Universities or SISFU.



In her most recent post, Peralejo revealed that she is doing a new movie entitled "The Fisher."

RELATED VIDEO:

