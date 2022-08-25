MANILA – Daniel Miranda took to social media to greet his girlfriend, actress Sofia Andres, on her birthday.

Sharing a photo of Andres and their daughter Zoe on Instagram on Tuesday, Miranda said: “Happy birthday my love, Praying you get all your heart desires because that’s what you have given me.”

“I love you!! hope you will enjoy your day,” Miranda added.

One of the many who commented on Miranda’s post is actor Daniel Padilla, who along with his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo, have been close to the couple.

“Happy birthday!!!” wrote Padilla in the comment.

Andres surprised her fans in June 2020 when she revealed that she’s already a mom. The actress greeted Miranda on Father's Day, and shared a photo of their first child.

Zoe, who is now two years old, has since become a social media star. Her account, handled by her parents, has so far gained over 400,000 followers and a handful of endorsement deals.

While their baby has already turned two, Miranda and Andres have no wedding plans as of now. Andres previously said they do not want to rush any decision and their priority is to take care of Zoe.

Related video: