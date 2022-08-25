Dani Barretto turns emotional as she sends off daughter to school

MANILA – Dani Barretto turned emotional when she sent off her daughter Millie to school for the first time on Monday.

On Instagram, Barretto shared a clip of her two-year-old child going to class but not before giving her a tight hug and a kiss.

“Millie’s first day of school! Emotional but proud day for me and @xavipanlilio. God bless you, Mill! We love you,” she captioned her post.

Millie’s first day in school comes as most schools in the country transitioned back to face-to-face classes this week following two years of distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millie is about to turn three next month.

Barretto and Panlilio tied the knot in April 2019. They welcomed their first child together in September 2019.

Related video: