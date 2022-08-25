MANILA – Folk pop band Ben&Ben is dropping another heartbreaking song, titled "The Ones We Loved," and it is expected to pinch the heart of listeners.

Scheduled to be released midnight of August 26, the newest piece from the popular group is about closure one is searching for and the happiness one deserves.

In a lengthy post, one of the lead vocalists of the group, Paolo Benjamin, admitted that the song took inspiration from his previous long-term relationship.

He said that he has mixed emotions on the release of "The Ones We Loved" as it will be the most personal he has ever penned.

"I myself, am both excited and terrified to share it with you, as it is one of the most personal, and vulnerable songs I've ever written," he said in his Instagram post.

Benjamin said both of them went through the process of healing and growth as they parted ways.

"The time that passed since then has been an incredible journey of self-discovery, healing, and growth for the both of us, individually. Eventually, peace, acceptance, respect for the past, and closure came. It wasn't easy, and there were many emotions that went into that process," he added.

The singer looks forward to help other people, who are also in the same situation, as they move forward and have the closure they are searching for.

"My prayer is that if you are going through your own process right now, or there are unspoken feelings or thoughts you may still have, may this song help you through them," he said.

"May you have the closure you search for, and the happiness you deserve."

Meanwhile, fans of the band expressed excitement over the upcoming single as the hashtag #BenandBen became a top trending topic on Twitter Philippines last Tuesday.

Just last June, the popular 9-piece group dropped the breakup song "Langyang Pag-Ibig." They also released the track "Paninindigan Kita."

Ben&Ben is also set to hold a send-off concert at the CCP Open Grounds on September 3 prior to their 8-city US tour.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."

