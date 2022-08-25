B.I, ITZY, SEVENTEEN join Spotify’s K-Pop ON! playlist

Handout photo

MANILA — K-pop stars B.I, ITZY, and SEVENTEEN have joined the K-Pop ON! playlist on Spotify to give a spotlight to the popular genre.

Fans can expect to join rapper B.I as he cruises through a futuristic digital metropolis, catch the girls of ITZY as they set up for an electrifying Neon Carnival, and escape with the boys of SEVENTEEN to a mysterious wonderland hidden in lush mountains.

Released Thursday, stans may head to Spotify’s K-Pop ON! to watch the films and access bonus content. Learn about what K-pop means to ITZY, discover who’s on SEVENTEEN’s collab wishlist, and get inspired as B.I share more of his ritual when he’s in the mood for some music.

Behind-the-scenes footage is now also available on the platform, and fans can also look out for artist interviews over the course of the campaign.

A catalyst for emerging and established artists to reach fans with their music and a platform for K-pop stans and casual fans to discover the best in K-pop, Spotify’s K-Pop ON! playlist has scaled the genre beyond regional boundaries, languages, and cultures.

Since its launch in 2014, the playlist has accumulated over 4 million followers worldwide, and over 2 billion streams, establishing itself as a global hub for the genre.

