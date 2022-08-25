The Blackberry Classic on display after a press event for the launch in New York in this December 17, 2014. Andrew Gombert, EPA

A movie about the cell phone brand BlackBerry is in the works, a report confirmed Tuesday.

According to trade publication Variety, the movie titled "BlackBerry" will be directed by Matt Johnson and "will detail the rise and fall of the once-ubiquitous device as its Canadian parent company Research in Motion floundered in legal disputes and eventually lost its market advantage to competitors such as Apple and Samsung."

The story will focus on the business relationship between co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, it said.

The screenplay was adapted from the bestselling 2015 book “Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry” by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff, reporters at Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail.

The film’s cast is led by Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton who are pegged to play the firms' owners.

“BlackBerry” is produced by Niv Fichman, Matthew Miller, Fraser Ash, and Kevin Krikst while other cast members include Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek, Rich Sommer, Martin Donovan, Michael Ironside, and Johnson, it added.

