MANILA -- A big revelation happened on ABS-CBN's hit series "2 Good 2 Be True" as Eloy (Daniel Padilla) found out that Lolo Hugo (Ronaldo Valdez) is his biological grandfather.

In the episode 72 of the series titled "Emotional Turmoil," Eloy felt lied to and betrayed after he learned that Hugo is the father of his mother Hanna/Miriam.

After seeing how Hugo loved his mother, Eloy is now having doubts about whether the real estate magnate is the one behind his parents' case.

On the other hand, Helena (Gloria Diaz) finally found out about his brother Hugo's condition and is planning to take over his business.

In the most recent episode of the series, Ali (Kathryn Bernardo) can be seen taking good care of Hugo, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

Fans and viewers can stream advanced episodes of "2 Good 2 Be True" on Netflix Philippines or iWantTFC. Viewers can also catch it on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, Jeepney TV, and TFC IPTV.

