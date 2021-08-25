'Pa-spoil naman!' Are Donny and Belle collaborating with Ben&Ben?

MANILA — Is there a collaboration brewing between Ben&Ben and the screen tandem of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano?

Loyal fans of both the band and “DonBelle” are convinced that’s the case, after an exchange of tweets among Ben&Ben’s Paolo Benjamin Guico, Pangilinan, and Mariano on Wednesday afternoon.

“Gusto niyo ba ng spoiler?” Guico tweeted on Tuesday.

A day later, Pangilinan responded, only writing, “Pa-spoil naman,” with a smiley.

Within minutes, Mariano asked to be clued in, too. “Ako rin,” she said, similarly with a smiley.

“Syempre kasama ka,” Pangilinan answered.

“Ok good,” Mariano replied.

Around the same time, Ben&Ben shared a group photo with DonBelle, taken during taping for ABS-CBN’s “ASAP Natin ‘To” before the ongoing lockdown in Metro Manila.

“Met @donnypangilinan and @bellemariano02 nung nagshoot kami for ASAP before ECQ! Sobrang good vibes kaagad… Hello daw sa inyo, Liwanag and Bubblies,” the band said, referring to their respective fanbase, with a winking emoji.

The back-and-forth among the three generated excitement among their fans — so much so that the hashtag #BenAndBenxDonBelle instantly became a top trend on Twitter in the Philippines.

Most speculated that Pangilinan and Mariano might appear in Ben&Ben’s music video for one of its new songs, similar to how Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla starred in a short film for the band’s “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay.”

Interestingly, Ben&Ben is nearing the launch date of its sophomore album, “Pebble House Volume 1: Kuwaderno,” which features 12 tracks.

Mariano and Pangilinan, meanwhile, just recently wrapped the phenomenal run of their debut series in lead roles, ABS-CBN’s “He’s Into Her,” which has been greenlit for a second season.

