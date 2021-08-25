MANILA – The latest installment of the hit horror movie franchise “The Conjuring” is set to make its premiere on August 27 via HBO Go.

Titled “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” the new movie takes inspiration from one of the most sensational cases from the files of the real-life Ed and Loraaine Warren.

“Developed into a tale of terror, murder, and supernatural evil, what starts with the fight for the soul of a young boy unravels into a series of events that took the Warrens beyond anything they’d ever seen before -- the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a legal defense,” the statement said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“This was the darkest story the Warrens were involved in. They put everything on the line for the accused, Arne Johnson,” said director Michael Chaves.

“What really sets this ‘Conjuring’ apart and makes it so exciting is that you have all of the scares and the terror that you would expect from a ‘Conjuring’ film, but it is set against this incredible mystery that is tied into what the ‘Conjuring’ universe is all about,” he added.

The movie will see Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as Lorraine and Ed Warren, respectively.

The film also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard. It was produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on all the “Conjuring” films.