Nadine Samonte, husband expecting a baby girl

MANILA -- Actress Nadine Samonte and her husband Richard Chua are expecting a baby girl.



In a vlog uploaded on Sunday, the couple shared the highlights of the gender reveal party held with their family.

"It's a girl," Samonte said.

Last month, Samonte got candid on social media about her struggles in her pregnancy, revealing that she is still battling polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects a woman's hormone levels, as well as antiphospholipid syndrome (APAS), an immune system disorder that may cause pregnancy complications.

Samonte and Chua were married in 2013. They have two other children: 5-year-old Heather and 2-year-old Titus.

Samonte, a "Starstruck" graduate, was briefly a Kapamilya in 2014, when she clinched back-to-back roles in "Maalala Mo Kaya" and the primetime series "Hawak Kamay."