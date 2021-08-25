Screenshot from Maris Racal's Instagram account

Maris Racal knew how to play her cards when she reenacted the famous scene in classic Filipino film ‘Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin’ -- a good delivery of lines and own musical scoring.

Racal flaunted her talent as an actress and a musician when she dabbled both as veteran actresses Maricel Soriano and Zsa Zsa Padilla in the popular “Huwag mo ‘kong ma-Terry, Terry” confrontation scene.

The 23-year-old "Pinoy Big Brother" alumna also delivered the lines while adding scoring to the scene through a guitar as uploaded on her Instagram account.

Her version earned virtual applause and commendation from celebrities and fans -- including Padilla herself.

“Nyahahahaha!!! Monique and Terry 2.0 with scoring,” said Padilla, who starred in the 1994 movie.

“Idol Philippines” grand winner Zephanie Dimaranan also noticed how Racal managed to reenact the scene as if there was a full production.

“Yung ikaw na yung buong prod,” Dimaranan commented with laughing emojis.

Other showbiz personalities who were impressed with Racal’s comical reenactment were Solenn Heussaff, Ruffa Gutierrez, Jane Oineza, Hero Angeles, and Gabbi Garcia.

“Hahahahaha winner marsssss,” Oineza quipped.

“This is sooooooooo good!!! Moreeee!!” Gutierrez added.

The iconic scene of Soriano and Padilla on “Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin” has been dubbed and reenacted by many Filipinos through the years.

The 1994 film was directed by Chito Roño and starred the two actresses with Gabby Concepcion.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC