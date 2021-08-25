MANILA – Lovi Poe has been cast in the upcoming Hollywood movie “The Chelsea Cowboy” starring Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne, according to entertainment media outlet Deadline.

Poe confirmed the same in her own Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Can’t wait to start filming 'The Chelsea Cowboy' in October,” she said.

According to Deadline and Poe herself, the movie is a biopic based on the life of actor, gangster and lothario John Bindon.

“I’ll be playing blues British singer Dana Gillespie,” Poe said. “Excited to be working with this amazing team of creatives @alexpettyfer @poppydelevingne @idriselba”

The film will be helmed by director Ben Cookson.

“The team and I are delighted to have Lovi onboard and can’t wait to see her portrayal of Dana Gillespie – a '60s icon and charismatic singer and actor, whose own life would indeed make an amazing biopic,” Cookson told Deadline.

The targeted release date of “The Chelsea Cowboy” has yet to be announced.