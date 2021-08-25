Photo from Kathryn Bernardo's Instagram account

Actress Kathryn Bernardo has her own way of making her boyfriend Daniel Padilla and the legion of KathNiel fans “kilig.”

Bernardo uploaded on her Instagram account a photo of her with a smiling Padilla taken 10 years ago.

“My crush since 2011. Hi, @supermo_dp,” the actress said.

The photo was released just a week before the couple celebrates their 10th anniversary as on-screen partners.

Bernardo and Padilla started their partnership when they were paired in the hit youth-oriented show "Growing Up" in September 2011.

In August 2018, after years of speculation on the status of their relationship, the two finally confirmed that they are a couple.

The two have starred in numerous hit teleseryes of ABS-CBN including “Pangako Sa’Yo,” “La Luna Sangre,” “Got to Believe,” and “Princess and I.”

They also top billed in several blockbuster films including “The Hows of Us,”, one of the highest grossing films of all time in the Philippines, and “Barcelona: A Love Untold”.

Last July, Padilla confirmed that his series with his reel and real-life partner is pushing through, and revealed that a film is also in the works.

“Serye muna kami,” Padilla said, when asked what’s next for him and Bernardo. “May meeting kami very soon for a movie.”

Their most recent series was “The House Arrest of Us,” which spanned 13 episodes and concluded in January 2021.