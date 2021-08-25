Kyla opens up about ‘overwhelming sadness’ after 3 miscarriages

MANILA — Singer Kyla has opened up about the “overwhelming sadness” of having gone through three miscarriages in the last three years, saying she sometimes dreams about her unborn children.

Kyla has an 8-year-old son with her husband, former basketball player Rich Alvarez. They suffered two miscarriages in 2018, and then a third only in July this year.

On Instagram, Kyla wrote that she has been yearning for peace and calm, sharing a past photo of her at the beach where she is able to gather herself.

“There’s something about the sound of the waves that is so calming. It’s one of the most beautiful calls of nature that I love to hear. I need that feel-good vibe. I need to unwind,” she said.

Her family had planned to fly to Palawan this month, but that did not push through due to the ongoing lockdown in Metro Manila because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been feeling really, really down the past few days. I have this overwhelming feeling of sadness, of wanting to be left alone. And my husband would always wonder why I was acting that way, and I can’t explain it. And he’s so nice to me still and so patient, I feel so bad,” she wrote.

Kyla then recalled her recent dream where she brought Millie, the daughter she lost in July, to school. Since her first miscarriage in 2018, Kyla said she has been grappling with trauma, which has manifested through recurring dreams.

“Sometimes I’d wake up, I’d have dreams about me carrying a baby. The last dream I had, I was walking Millie to school. I cried because I didn’t see her face. I wish I saw her face,” she wrote.

“I guess I’ll forever wonder about how my babies would look like if they were born... I keep having those dreams. And losing them. It feels so traumatic.”

“I just want an escape from reality, even if it’s just for little while.”

