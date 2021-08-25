‘He’s Into Her’ now free to watch globally on iWantTFC

‘He’s Into Her’ stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano perform during ‘The Benison Ball,’ the series’ thanksgiving concert on August 6. Screenshot via KTX.ph

MANILA — “He’s Into Her,” the phenomenal series that launched the popular pairing of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, is now available to watch for free worldwide, via iWantTFC.

The Star Cinema production was previously only free to stream for users of the app in the Philippines.

Its international availability as a free title on iWantTFC also comes with English subtitles, the platform announced on Wednesday.

The series’ original run spanned 10, once-weekly episodes, released two days in advance on iWantTFC before its Sunday broadcast on television, from May to July.

SPREAD THE WORD!!! 📢

You can now watch ALL EPISODES of #HesIntoHer for FREE WORLDWIDE on iWantTFC! 💙❤️



Download the app and stream it today! https://t.co/EoRQd2Aial@StarCinema @ABSCBN pic.twitter.com/0PDszuQek2 — iWantTFC (@iwanttfc) August 25, 2021

Following the massive success of its first season — breaking records in terms of iWantTFC viewership and ticket sales for its post-finale virtual ball — “He’s Into Her” has been renewed for a second season.

Based on the books by Maxine Lat and directed by Chad Vidanes, the first season followed the blooming romance between school transferee Max (Mariano) and her nemesis Deib (Pangilinan).

Details of the second season, including its filming and premiere dates, have yet to be announced.

Expected to also return as cast members are Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree Esclito, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Melizza Jimenez, Shopie Reyes, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, Dalia Verde, and Limer Veloso.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC