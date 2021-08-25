Screenshots from the trailer of 'Bekis on the Run.'

It was pure trust to director Joel Lamangan that paved the way for actors Christian Bables and Sean de Guzman to pull off kissing scenes in the upcoming movie "Bekis On The Run".

During a virtual press conference, De Guzman revealed that some parts of the films, including kissing each other, were a late addition by Lamangan which caught them by surprise.

“Yung ibang eksena po dun like yung may kiss, hindi po kami prepared nun dahil minsan biglaan na lang, si direk maglalagay ng ganung eksena pero wala naman sa script. And lahat kami nasha-shock kami dahil nabibigla ka na lang na bibigyan ka niya ng eksena na ganon,” the young actor said.

Bables, who has portrayed gay roles before, also admitted that it was his first time to do a kissing scene with a man.

“Doon ako bumabangko sa nabasa ko yung script. Tama si Sean, yung ibang hinihingi ni Direk wala don sa script pero once na nakapasok ka na dun sa shoes ng character, kung saan man dalhin ng direktor yung ship kumbaga, masasakyan mo yun. Somehow magiging ready ka,” Bables explained.

“Hindi ko rin siya ibibigay kung hindi si Direk Joel to at hindi yung mga direktor na pinagkakatiwalaan ko,” Bables added.

Another star of the film, Kylie Verzosa, also echoed the sentiments of Bables, stressing the importance of trust in a movie director.

“Kailangan mo talaga pagkatiwalaan yung direktor mo. You have to trust your director wholeheartedly na dadalhin niya yung eksena o movie sa tamang direksyon,” said Verzosa, who also has kissing scenes with Diego Loyzaga in the film.

Airing on Sept. 17 on Vivamax, “Bekis on the Run” is an LGBT-themed comedy movie featuring the pairing of Verzosa and Loyzaga; and Bables and De Guzman.

