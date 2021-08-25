MANILA – Celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez turned sentimental as their son Andres had to leave again to continue his studies abroad.

On Instagram, Muhlach and Gonzalez shared that Andres is going back to Spain for his sophomore year in college.

“And just like that… The summer went by so fast... Back to Spain today for your sophomore year in college. What a wonderful summer it was having you at home with us,” Gonzalez wrote.

As words of encouragement for Andres, Gonzalez told him: “Be inspired & inspire. Spread your wings and continue to fly.. Continue to praise, glorify & put God in the center of all that you do… Love you very much, Andres.”

Meanwhile, Muhlach looked back at a summer well-spent with his son.

“My son, my partner, my gym partner, my buddy!! Summer well spent with you! Hope you had a blast as well. Enjoy your 2nd year in college. I’ll miss you and you know that. See you soon,” he said.

“Continue to be nice and kind. God loves you. We love you!!! Cheers, buddy,” he added.