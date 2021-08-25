BTS

Pop supergroup BTS has teamed up with one of the hottest music acts to fire up their record-breaking single "Butter."

On Wednesday, Big Hit Music announced the South Korean group will be releasing a remix of their global smash hit "Butter" featuring the three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion.

"'Butter' has had the singular honor of reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 nine times, the most by any song to date in 2021. To celebrate this historic BTS milestone that was made possible by our fans, we would like to announce the release of a new 'Butter' remix version," the label said in a statement.

According to Big Hit Music, the rework will showcase "the inimitable rap, signature sounds and ad-libbing" of Megan Thee Stallion, as well as the "the exceptional personality of BTS seen in the original song to create an even richer experience for all listeners."

The announcement follows the Texas court's ruling in favor of Megan Thee Stallion's request to extend the temporary restraining order that would permit her to appear in the "Butter" remix.

According to the filed documents, the "Savage" singer claimed her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and its head Carl Crawford, did not approve the release of the song on the basis that it would not be beneficial for her career.

Megan Thee Stallion, on the other hand, argued in her deposition that the "actions have a detrimental, undesirable, and irreversible effect on my goodwill, reputation, and overall career" and that it was "essential" for the new music to be released and distributed on August 27 as planned."

The rapper also stated that prohibiting her from appearing in the “Butter” remix violates the terms outlined from last year's temporary restraining order.

The disagreement over BTS' remix is not the first time Megan Thee Stallion found herself at odds in a legal battle with 1501.

In March 2020, the hitmaker sued the record label for preventing her from releasing her EP “Suga" and was granted a TRO.

The “WAP" performer also cited in the original filing that her contract with 1501 "unconscionable," claiming she was only given $ 15,000 by the label after garnering over 1 billion streams and selling at least 300,000 tracks, which Billboard estimated to be worth around $7 million.

Granting an injunction to the rapper, the judge ruled that 1501 and its parties “recently engaged and will continue to engage in conduct preventing the release of [Megan Thee Stallion'ss] new music.”

The news fast became a hot topic on social media, again bringing light to the rampant issues women, especially those of color, face in the glitzy music industry.

Despite the ongoing legal dispute, Megan Thee Stallion remains under contract with 1501. A new hearing on the artist's restraining order is scheduled for September 10.

The highly-anticipated "Butter" remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion is due on August 27, Friday, at 1 p.m. KST.