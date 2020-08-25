Xian Lim's grandmother to undergo surgery as she battles cancer

MANILA -- Actor Xian Lim turned emotional as he revealed Tuesday that his grandmother has breast cancer.

According to Lim, his maternal grandmother is set to to undergo a mastectomy to remove one of her breasts.

"Today is a different type of day. We are bringing my lola to the hospital. I think the procedure is called mastectomy or something where they have to remove, I guess, her left or right breast because they found cancer. So, my grandma has cancer right now," said Lim as he wiped his tears in an Instagram video.

Lim explained that he made the video to remind everyone to enjoy every moment with their loved ones.



"I don't know why I'm making this video. I guess it's more for people to take a moment and enjoy the moments you have with family and friends. That's it. If you have a moment of your time right now just go to your mom, your dad, your grandpa, your lola and say I love you to them. Enjoy them while they are still around. She's still around malakas pa naman siya. It's just that, you know, may mga uncertainties in life and there are moments na hindi talaga natin nako-control. So, don't take time for granted. Love your parents, love your grandparents 'cause all the money in the world, all the things that you have, wala 'yang laban sa time. So, just please reach out to your family now and just give them a hug and say I love you to them," Lim said.

"My grandma is okay. This is not a farewell video. It's just that I just wanted to share a little of something. I barely share anything. I'm a closed person pero, 'yon nga, sa lahat nang nagyayari ngayon I just wanted to share some positivity to my viewers and to all that's watching na baka may mapulot kayong something na aral. Just love the people around you. That's it. Peace, guys," the actor added.

In his recent post, Lim posted photos of him with his mother and grandmother.

He also shared a clip which shows one of his puppets cheering up his grandma before undergoing surgery.