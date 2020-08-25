Sharon Cuneta reveals birthday wish for husband Kiko Pangilinan

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta once again turned to social media to share to how followers how their family marked the birthday of her husband, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

Giving a glimpse of their celebration, Cuneta captured on video their simple family dinner which she and Pangilinan shared along with their three other kids Frankie, Miel and Miguel.

“Happy 57th, neighbor,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

“Have a great year ahead. I also pray it be Covid-free and though impossibly problem-free in your world of politics, hope people will see through your heart for the country and all Filipinos. After all, you’ve SACRIFICED so very much for your calling,” she added.

Cuneta then thanked her husband for loving their family the best way he can through the years.

“May God always protect and guide you. Maraming salamat sa pagmamahal sa pamilya natin. God said Love thy neighbor! Lab yu father op my 3 younger kids en also d panganay. Happy Birthday,” she said.

Pangilinan turned 57 years old on August 24.