Kim Chiu posts video of pre-COVID adventure to celebrate 9M followers

MANILA – Kim Chiu opted to release a video of something she misses doing to celebrate reaching a new milestone on social media.

Now that she has 9 million followers on Instagram, Chiu thought to share a video of her adventurous jump when she visited Pokhara, Nepal before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“That JUMP is for you,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you for the love and for following my daily journey. Thank you for the uplifting comments, for correcting my mistakes, for letting me know you are there and for simply being there scrolling,” she added.

The “Love Thy Woman” actress said it is her hope to continue inspiring other people through her posts, whether they be videos, photos or quotes.

“Cheers to life!!! Let's make it CRAZY yet FUN!!!!! AdvenCHIUre never stops,” she said.