Angel Locsin helps provide meals to stranded individuals at Tondo port

MANILA — Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin partnered with a local food drive over the weekend to provide meals for stranded individuals at a Tondo pier.

Locsin is seen with staff of Heaven’s Touch Cuisine in photos posted on the carinderia’s Facebook page, announcing its partnership with the actress’ public service program “Iba ‘Yan.”

The food drive delivered 300 packs of pancit and siomai rice to locally stranded individuals, or LSIs, who are unable to return to their home province amid the prevailing lockdown measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The batch of prepared meals were given to LSIs at North Port Passenger Terminal in Tondo, Manila.

The relief program will be shown in an upcoming episode of “Iba ‘Yan,” which airs Sundays on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.

Since the onset of the pandemic in the country, Locsin has led or actively taken part in campaigns to bring aid to frontline workers and vulnerable sectors.

Notably, she spearheaded the government-lauded #UniTentWeStandPH, which provided additional room for coronavirus patients as well as temporary housing for medical workers in dozens of inundated hospitals.