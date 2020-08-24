‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’: Grief and guilt as Marissa’s vengeance claims first casualty

Ellice (Iza Calzado) grieves over her latest miscarriage — the inadvertent result of Marissa’s (Jodi Sta. Maria) sabotage of her company shipment. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — The ABS-CBN drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” opened a new week with the first casualty of Marissa’s (Jodi Sta. Maria) vengeance: the unborn child of Ellice (Iza Calzado).

Marissa only set out to sabotage the shipment of Ellice’s company, but that plan instead resulted in the latter personally attending to the delivery, putting at risk her already delicate pregnancy.

What Marissa had intended to be a mere loss of income for her former best friend, inadvertently ended with the loss of life — Ellice’s third miscarriage during her marriage with Gabriel (Sam Milby).

The opening scene of the August 24 episode saw a grieving Ellice in the hospital, with Marissa overwhelmed with guilt that her scheme cost Ellice a chance at a complete family.

The miscarriage, however, opened doors for Marissa to further her vengeful plans, as a recovering Ellice offered her to be the manager of the company, and as cracks in Ellice’s marriage with Gabriel worsened.

During breaks of the Kapamilya Online Live stream of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” Calzado interacted with viewers live, and provided insights on scenes, including Ellice’s motivations and Marissa’s apparent guilt.

Watch the full scene and its “Unscripted” analysis below: