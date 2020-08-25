'Adulting' Sofia Andres celebrates birthday with baby

MANILA -- Actress Sofia Andres on Monday has celebrated her birthday with her loved ones as she turned 22.

Andres took to Instagram to share a photo of her celebration.

"Honestly now that I’m 'adulting' all I wish for myself are just two things... Happiness & a peaceful life," Andres wrote in another post.

It was just in June when Andres revealed that she is already a mother. She made the revelation through a Father's Day greeting for her boyfriend, Daniel Miranda.

Andres gave birth to her baby girl Zoe on November 24, 2019.