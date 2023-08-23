'We need privacy, too': Kathryn Bernardo addresses viral video

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Screen superstar Kathryn Bernardo admitted she was saddened by the circulation of a video of her taken without her knowledge, during what appeared to be a break from work.

In a media interview on Wednesday, August 23, the "A Very Good Girl" star was asked about the viral TikTok clip, which spurred speculation in July as to whether Bernardo has tried vaping.

"Hindi naman nu'n dini-define ang pagkatao ko. It won't make me any less of a person," Bernardo said.

Referring to being recorded without her consent, Bernardo added: "Sana it won't happen again, kasi kailangan din namin sometimes 'yung privacy at personal space namin."

(Video from Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News)

