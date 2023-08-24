Pura Luka Vega eyes legal steps amid persona non grata declarations

MANILA — Former "Drag Den Philippines" contestant Pura Luka Vega has launched a crowdfunding initiative to prepare for possible legal steps amid the spate of persona non grata declarations of several localities against them.

Pura Luka Vega has been declared persona non grata in several provinces, cities, and towns after their controversial performance that has been criticized for being "blasphemous and a disrespect to the religion."

In the drag number, Pura Luka Vega wore religious garb while singing a rock version of “Ama Namin,” igniting a firestorm of criticism from politicians and leaders of the Catholic community.

"WE’RE GOING TO COURT And we need your help more than ever ... your donations will go to Luka’s family and transpo/food for their court dates this September," Pura said in an Instagram post.

Apart from being ruled unwelcome in local government units, Pura Luka Vega also faces criminal charges initiated by the Philippines for Jesus Movement, a coalition of Christian groups.

The Hijos Del Nazareno Central, representing devotees of the Black Nazarene in the Philippines, has also filed complaint against Pura Luka Vega at the Manila Regional Trial Court.

Pura Luka Vega is a well-known drag performer in the Philippines, whose signature looks include their interpretation of Jesus Christ. They later on joined the Filipino drag competition "Drag Den Philippines."

Since their "Ama Namin" performance went viral on social media, Pura Luka Vega’s livelihood as a drag artist has been affected.

